Photo: VVA Chapter 480 delivers food supplies to TCRM

Pictured, from left, are Lee Spinner, president; Eve Creller; Butch Creller, vice president; John Boyer; Lisa Spinner, acting secretary; and Gailen Morehead, from Outreach Services. Photo credit: Lee Spinner.
Posted By: psadvert
December 15, 2023
Vietnam Veterans Chapter 480 of Tioga County, N.Y. delivered needed food supplies last month to Tioga County Rural Ministry, and to assist families with a Thanksgiving dinner.
