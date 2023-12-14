Women’s Coffee Hour to take place December 16

On Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. to noon, a Women’s Coffee Hour will take place at St. Patrick’s Church Hall, located at 300 Main St. in Owego. Join them for a time of Prayer and Praise, and Blessings!

This is the third event held with the intention of bringing women together to share the Lord and fellowship with one another. The Prayer Group, “For the Common Good”, is facilitating the event. There is no cost to attend, but donations will be accepted.

To reserve your seat, email to Marthasauerbrey@yahoo.com, or call or text (607) 687-2911 and leave a message.