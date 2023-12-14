Owego Pennysaver to present free Christmas movie at Tioga Theater on December 16

The Owego Pennysaver has joined together with the Tioga Theater in Owego to present a free children’s Christmas movie on Dec. 16, Teddy’s Christmas.

There will be two showings of this newly released film, one at 9 a.m. and a second showing at 11 a.m. at the theater, located at 208 Main St. in Owego.

To attend the movie, text the showtime and number of children and adults to (607) 687-5401. You will receive a confirmation.

Young children must be accompanied by an adult, with no more than one adult attending per child.

There is limited seating, and reservations will be accepted until full.