James Malenda: A Retrospective Exhibition at TAC

The Tioga Arts Council (TAC) will present James Malenda: A Retrospective Exhibition in the Main Gallery for the month of December. Join them in celebrating a lifetime of Malenda’s work Wednesday through Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m. at 179 Front St., through Dec. 29, 2023.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, TAC will also host an afternoon to celebrate Malenda’s retrospective and career. There will be light refreshments available, live harp music from 2 – 3 p.m. courtesy of Melissa Collins, and an Artist Talk with James Malenda at 3 p.m.

To learn more, visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org.