Readers’ Column for the week of December 10, 2023

Would the highway agency responsible for the two huge potholes at the entrance to the Apalachin Post Office please fill them? They have been there for over six months and could cause an accident or auto damage.

~

I am looking to buy two properly working Wii systems. And I’m also looking for an old model TV that still has the VCR / DVD player built in. My number is (607) 239-7713. Thank you very much.

~

If you’re coughing, sneezing or sick, please cover your mouth and nose when you cough and sneeze. Even if you test negative for COVID, there are still other illnesses that you’re spreading. Be a good citizen and a good human, cover your face, your mouth and your nose when you cough or sneeze.

~

I would like to say to the hunter / window shooter, you’re not a hunter; you’re just a poacher. You’re shooting off of property we’re paying hard earned money to hunt. You are a disgrace to sport! I want you to know we all have you on camera up and down the road, and archery season started with you with a tire on top, and nobody can mistake it. We showed it to the warden. We want the warden to take your privileges away; you do not deserve to call yourself a hunter. People like you are a disgrace to the sport.

~

In regards to the comment in last week’s column about enforcing speed limits with a camera so state troopers can do the things they used to do. If that person will research why state troopers were founded, they were brought on board to control the highways. It is their job to be out on the highways enforcing speed limits and giving tickets.

~

I was just wondering how everyone in the Village of Owego likes the increase in their water bill. That was quite a substantial increase in everybody’s water bill!

~

I have a pair of men’s ski pants to give away; the waist is 33-inches, inseam 29-inches. Please respond to this column.

~

Does anyone make or repair stuffed bears / animals? My bear’s arm came off and he would like it put back on. Please post in this column with your contact information.

~

Protesters are gluing their hands to the pavement to stop traffic. The Police are spending time trying to pry them off. Why not leave them glued there? Put up a couple of traffic cones and blinking lights, and divert the traffic to other streets and treat them like an excavation. Sooner or later they’ll realize nobody cares and they’ll stop.

~

FYI, when using prepared Graham Cracker Pie Crust, remove the plastic cover before you put the filling in, what a mess.

~

Responding to the request from a fellow reader looking for someone who does metal work and can build a wind chime, I can do it. Call Bill at (607) 304-7218 and leave a message if I don’t answer.

~

Billions of people around the world are about to celebrate the birthday of a Jewish man born in the lands of Bethlehem over 2,000 years ago, yet at the same time want to also claim and believe that they didn’t live there before 1948.

Political Viewpoints

So it will cost your typical American $11,400 more today to buy the same goods as they did two years ago, but Joe Biden’s out there bragging about what a great job he’s doing and how the economy is thriving. What an idiot.

~

The U.S. taxpayers fund the war in Ukraine for over $100 billion. This last week President Zelinsky has spent $75 million on two yachts. That’s right.

~

Hunter Biden, Hunter Biden, Hunter Biden, that’s all we’ve heard chanted by conspiracy theory Republican believers. Hunter Biden has now called GOP investigative head James Comer’s bluff, agreeing to testify publicly before the Republican led House Oversight Committee. Chairman Comer said no, it must be behind closed doors so as to not show it’s all just conspiracy lies or Republican political gain against President Joe Biden.

~

It’s finally happening! People have had enough of that code enforcement nonsense in the state of New York that Cuomo started. They know it’s against the Constitution so finally the people are starting to sue the judges, the supervisors of the road and the code man, all the board members, everybody! It’s against your constitution. Keep it up, people, stick together on this code enforcement nonsense, which is against your constitutional rights, and vote them the hell out!

~

Did anybody watch the debate last night? How about that idiot Newsom? My goodness. Everything that comes out his mouth is a lie. Look what he’s doing to California! Anybody that votes for him has got something wrong with them. Can you imagine putting him in the big chair as President of the United States? The country would go right down the toilet. It’s worse than what we have now! I’ve checked it out and the only reason he’s in there is because of mail-in ballots.

~

I get a kick out of you people that keep bashing Joe Biden and the Democrats and you overlook the fact that the Republican Party is lawless. You overlook the fact that your boy Trump has been saying that he will make this country autocratic. Well, I can tell you right now I am not interested in being told what I can do, when I can do it and how I can do it, and you people just have your blinders on. You better open up your eyes and either find the better candidate or you better start looking into reality as to what your future is going to be because it will happen, and you’re not going to like it. So think about it. Don’t be foolish!

~

It is completely inappropriate for Congress to release all of the Jan. 6 footage. It exposes our capital to all of our enemies and gives them a greater ability to attack us, but the Republicans do it because they want everybody to think they’re innocent in this horrible act.

~

As I sit here switching channels today I see The View has on somebody finally as intelligent as they are, John Fetterman.

~

I’m so sick and tired of hearing about Benedict Donald Trump. I wish he’d just be half the man Richard Nixon was and just resign in disgrace. What in the hell is wrong with him? My other question is, what is wrong with the American people that would support such a fool?

~

I don’t recall seeing Donald Trump at Rosalind Carter’s funeral. That does not surprise me. Why would anybody support him? Think about it. He’s evil and wicked, and no damn good. But keep voting for him.

~

So the Democrats cancelled the presidential primary in Florida. So I’m just wondering, is that considered voter suppression?

~

I agree with the person that said you should check your facts and try to get two or three different sources. Unfortunately, the stories you see on Fox that are true aren’t reported on the fake News, CNN, MSNBC and the rest. They totally ignore the stories that don’t agree with their agenda and their program. Fake news does not cover what they don’t want you to hear, and I watch these stations for hours a day and I know the truth.

~

So some brainwashed Democrat just wrote that gas prices are down $0.60 over the last six months. So? That’s only $1.75 cents more than they were under Donald Trump. You take math in school? So what if it’s down a little? It’s still almost double what it was. Okay?

~

Isn’t it funny how the Democrats hated Liz Cheney and her father for all these years? They couldn’t stand her! But now that she’s anti-Trump they love her, and she’s their hero. You people are so funny. It’s so obvious.

~

Biden said tonight that he probably would not be running if Trump wasn’t. If Biden wins, it is all downhill. There will be millions more migrants with no place to go, places that folks can’t afford, high inflation, and crime out of hand; there are electric cars you can’t afford, we have been involved in two wars, and our country is headed towards disaster. Biden does nothing right in the government. Now we need two new good candidates. These two are disasters and washed up.

~

The Governor New York State, did you see what she passed? If you got a virus or some kind of sickness, they could come into your house and take you and your children and remove you for as far as they please and as long as they please. Now people, you might want to wake up and take notice. It’s another dictator! You thought that one before her was bad. She is worse! And I’m going to tell you something people, everybody that donated big bucks is controlling her. She doesn’t care about you. She doesn’t care about me. They care about controlling. They want your guns and your ammo so they can do exactly what they’re doing now. You better think about it. You’re never going to vote them out of there until they stop the mail in ballots. Wake up before it’s too late!

~

Jan. 6 was about trying to overthrow our government. It was not a protest that got out of hand. You Republicans can spin it anyway you want. Next thing you know Oct. 7 never happened in Israel either, did it? Get real, or give yourself a dictator.

~

Talk about a ship of fools. How could anybody in his or her right mind, being a conservative Republican, believe all that crap that’s on Fox News? I mean they’ve already been sued twice for millions of dollars. They’ve been proven to be liars. And you people continue to believe their crap. Yep. What is wrong with you? Look in the mirror and ask yourself that question. Do you really want America to become a dictatorship? That’s where you’re heading. Keep voting for Trump, He’ll take you down the drain just like he did everybody else. Don’t believe me? Ask Rudy Giuliani.

~

I heard it on TV last night, and this was coming out of Arizona, migrants are given cell phones, a plane ticket to anywhere they want to go, a $5,000 gift card, and 10,000 unoccupied children are in this country. I just wish somebody could stop the insanity. They said there is one Border Patrol agent for 200 immigrants. That’s way too few Border Patrol agents for that amount of immigrants. Can anyone stop this insanity?

~

I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States and will, to the best of my ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States. Biden read it and said it, but certainly doesn’t know what it means. He should be in jail for treason.

~

Here’s a thought; since the Democrats are all in on the migrant situation, and are going to use the migrants to stay in power and be Dictators, they alone should be the ones that are footing the Bill for transportation, cell phones, lodging, clothing, etc., and all of the miscellaneous items they might want. So saying that, why aren’t the Democrats the ones paying the full amount for these benefits the migrants are getting and the Power they will have over the U.S.A. for years to come?

~

You wanted to know what Biden has accomplished? Let’s just talk about China. First, super Joe issued an Executive Order to stop investment in key technologies in China, including advanced computing chips. Then he made investments in U.S. industries. New York State got investments in an IBM quantum-computing lab in the Hudson Valley, a new Micron semiconductor plant near Syracuse, and battery manufacturing in Endicott. Now Chairman Xi comes crawling to San Francisco, asking for help with his economy. The U.S. is growing faster than China for the first time in 40 years. Trump talked big on China, but did nothing. Joe gets it done. The same can be said on infrastructure.

~

Why won’t Republicans in congress support Ukraine? This is not my Republican party. Ronald Reagan must be rolling over in his grave. Count me out.

~

What is this Administration trying to do to the United States? Especially with the military, crime, drugs and immigration, in addition to letting China and other countries purchase businesses, bulk chunks of property that includes ports, farmland, and everything else that the U.S. needs to stay Strong and Free.

~

Stop the U.S. government from funding Ukraine and Israel wars, the killings will continue and no one wins. Instead they should be forced to negotiate peace. The U.S. tax dollars would be better spent protecting our own borders and fixing our own issues.

~

The U.S. taxpayers can’t continue to support our excessive military to police the world and NATO; it’s time for a UN military to take over and fund personnel from all nations, not just the U.S.

~

I just love this column. It is certainly entertaining. Some of the comments are highly amusing. Like the one in the Dec. 3 edition where someone said “gas prices are down 60 days straight. Biden-omics continues achieving success for Americans”. That’s a good one! According to Energy Information (Administration.gov), gas prices in May of 2020 under Trump were $1.96. Gas prices in June of 2022 under Biden are $5.03. Currently under “Biden-omics” they’re $3.44. According to my math, that’s still $1.48 more than under Trump. Hopefully this person was being sarcastic; if not, this mindset is truly depressing and frightening; so NOT funny. Hard to achieve success, my friend, when a 20-gallon fill-up to get to work or deliver goods is still nearly $30 more than under Trump.

~

For our Climate Loons and weakest of narrow minds, more education in math and science opens your eyes to the fallacious, corrupt, and false arguments, as well as legitimate arguments of Global Warming and Climate Porn. In Socialist China it is taught that Americans are loathsome creatures not deserving their ill-gotten wealth. Could 1.4 billion Chinese be wrong? This is what you get by the dumbing down of American education, mindless voters and useful idiots. Do you understand cosmic rays and the Arrhenius Equation, before regurgitating Climate Porn?