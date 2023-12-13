Quality Thoughts Create a Quality Life (Short version)

We need to keep in touch with God’s plan to change the world of darkness into a world of light. Worldwide, souls are experiencing sorrow and peacelessness. We hear rising feelings of helplessness, anxiety. People are wanting but not knowing how to connect to some positive action with their inner values.

Life can become fulfilling only when we see the material world in a spiritual light. We then realize the quality of our life depends on us, on the quality of our thoughts.

Our mind is a powerful thing! Our mind is not a cage. It is a garden and requires cultivating. When we fill it with positive thoughts, our life will begin to change. Challenges and situations will come, but they are what make life interesting; overcoming them makes life meaningful.

Situations do get resolved as now we think of solutions, not reasons, which allow us to emerge and use our inner qualities and strengths. We lose our happiness when we think too much and focus only on the reasons.

With her positive thoughts and affection for the Grinch, little Cindy Lou Who, in the movie ‘The Grinch Stole Christmas’, overcame all the challenges. She saw his goodness, never lost faith in the Grinch, and with her good wishes and pure feelings voila, the Grinch transformed at the end of the story!

We forgot or perhaps never noticed that there is an aspect of our mind, our intellect, our conscience, watching our thoughts arise and leave. We need to get in touch with this observing capacity of the mind, as it helps us see the full picture better, know what we are thinking, and change directions. As we watch our thoughts, how one thought leads to the rest, we can see if we are heading down an unhealthy path; and if so, let it go.

So focus your thoughts on the brightness of each day, on warm and happy faces, voices that speak from the heart. Understand that a better way of life is in your hands, not in the hands of others.

Focus on the positive and become light-hearted and our interactions will be full of love. Let us make a commitment and embrace these values: Not to give or take sorrow, not to steal or deceive anyone, to speak the truth, see the good in others not the defects, and not criticize others.

With this spiritual wisdom and by strengthening these moral values we can work together to bring God’s plan into this world.

