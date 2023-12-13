Tioga County Property Transactions

On Nov. 30, 2023, property located at 1222 S. Ketchumville Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Annmarie Vergason to Erik and Stacy Vergason for $51,471.

On Nov. 30, 2023, property located at 1509 Day Hollow Rd., Town of Owego, from Patrick Whitney to Jessica Shane for $120,000.

On Nov. 30, 2023, property located at 765 Blodgett Rd., Town of Owego, from Lester and Ruth Weaver to Jeriah Miller for $160,000.

On Dec. 5, 2023, property located at 429 Loder St., Village of Waverly, from Edward Brown By Agent and Margaret Zimmer As Agent to NJR Properties LLC for $33,000.

On Dec. 5, 2023, property located at 885 Ross Hill Rd., Tioga, from Melissa Matthews and Teri Snyder to Kristopher and Cynthia Warren for $140,000.

On Dec. 6, 2023, property located at 986 Marshland Rd., Town of Owego, from Jonathan and Hannah Woodburn to Joseph and Erica Andrews for $399,900.

On Dec. 7, 2023, property located at 236 Ridgefield Rd., Town of Owego, from Harry III and Rosanna Sherick to Jacob Spellane for $177,000.