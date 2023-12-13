SantaLand opens at the Early Owego Antique Center

(Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

Posted By: psadvert December 13, 2023

On Thursday, Dec. 7, the Early Owego Antique Center offered a glimpse into their department store heritage with their presentation of “SantaLand”.

The event coincides with Moonlight Shopping throughout downtown Owego. Stores will be offering special pricing, refreshments and more.

The next SantaLand will be presented on Thursday, Dec. 14, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the center, located on the corner of Main and Lake Streets in Owego, N.Y. You can learn more at www.earlyowego.com.

You can also find more photos from the Dec. 7 event by following The Owego Pennysaver on Facebook. 

