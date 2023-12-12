Students spread holiday cheer!

Owego Free Academy students Annabeth Van Tol and Lexi Cheeseman unbox Christmas ornaments at Absolut Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation on Thursday. The students and their teacher Nancy Flynn solicited donations from the Salvation Army to gather decorations and spread holiday cheer for the residents of Absolut. Photo credit: CK Communications.
December 12, 2023
On Thursday, Dec. 7, a group of students from Owego Free Academy spent some time spreading holiday cheer at the Absolut Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Endicott, N.Y.
Aaron Klett works with a fellow student from Owego Free Academy to assemble a white Christmas tree for the courtyard at Absolut Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation on Thursday. These 25 students arrived to decorate the area with eight Christmas trees, hundreds of ornaments, lights, and an inflatable snowman. Recently these students came and did a fall cleanup of the courtyard in preparation for winter. Photo credit: CK Communications.
In the true spirit of giving, the students transformed the nursing home’s courtyard into a winter wonderland by decorating it with an array of beautiful and festive Christmas decorations.
arah Madigan and Gabriella Izquierdo sort Christmas lights and decorations at Absolut Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Endicott on Thursday. Photo credit: CK Communications.
Teacher Nancy Flynn and students from Owego Free Academy work to decorate the courtyard with holiday cheer at Absolut Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation on Thursday. Flynn created a plan for the courtyard that includes eight Christmas trees, lights, and even an inflatable snowman. Photo credit: CK Communications.
Owego Free Academy students Jianna Wong, Gabriella Izquierdo, and Tarah Madigan listen as their teacher lays out the plan for decorating the courtyard at Absolut Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation at Endicott on Thursday. Photo credit: CK Communications.
