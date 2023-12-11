‘Critical Incident Therapy Dog’ loses battle with cancer; K-9 Max; End of Watch: December 6, 2023

The Owego Police Department reported that K-9 Max, the department’s “Critical Incident Therapy Dog”, lost his battle with cancer on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Max started with the Owego Police in early 2023 after he was certified with the Eastern Police K-9 Association as a Critical Incident K-9, the first ever to be certified in this field. Max was attached to the department’s Community Policing Unit and served as a Victim Comfort and Support K-9.

In a press release received from the department on Thursday, they wrote, “Max’s duties were critical incident scene support for victims, witnesses, first responders, and support staff.”

Max was a rescue dog from Texas that was adopted by his handler, Sonya Bement, from a shelter in Pennsylvania. Max was a vital addition to the department along with his handler, Sonya Bement.

The department wrote, “Max and Sonya assisted with all the events in the village and were available for crisis interventions with adults and children.”

In addition, Max and Sonya wrote two books on Max’s hard life experiences and his work, and they frequently traveled to schools in Tioga and Broome County to do book readings with children.

The department continued, in the release, “Max had a very soft and pleasant ability to warm people. Max loved to meet people and helped them by getting pets from them. When Max entered a room everyone would always start smiling, especially the kids, and petting was a requirement by Max. Max would also smile when asked. It was called Maxi’s smile, and he would also talk to you.”

They concluded, by writing, “Max was therapeutic to all who came in contact with him, especially the police officers around the station. He will forever be missed.”

If you want to learn more about Max’s life and his work, check out his books, “Maxi’s Smile” and “Maxi’s K9 Friends,” written by Sonya Bement and available at www.lulu.com/search?page=1&q=sonya+bement.