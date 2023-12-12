Owego Nazarene to present an ‘Incredible Christmas Experience’; Three-day event kicks off on December 14 on the church grounds

On Dec. 14, 15 and 16, at the Owego Nazarene Church, an “Incredible Christmas Experience will be presented. With the creation of a magical Christmas experience in mind, the community-based event will have activities both indoors and outside for guests of all ages.

Dorie Geistdorfer, event coordinator at the Owego Nazarene Church, stated that this is the first event of this type for them, and that they just wanted to provide an event that is safe and fun for the entire community.

At the event will be Carolers, music by the Kirby Band, Purple Lightning, face painting, vendors, a fireworks show, a live nativity show, and so much more.

For the event, located at the church and its grounds at 3732 Waverly Rd. in Owego, every space will be utilized to create this Christmas magic. Guests will find a bounce house and activities on the gymnasium side of the church.

The nearby lounge will be decorated and operating during the event as the “Santa Café”. And what would “Santa’s Café” be without his favorite treats? There will be pizza, s’mores, and drinks. A special guest may even drop in a time or two.

Dorie also noted that there would be about 25 vendors on hand selling their wares, and just in time for the holidays. She also spoke briefly about the live performances, a planned Christmas Cantata on Saturday, along with sleigh rides, which will take place every day throughout the ICE event.

And to celebrate the ‘reason for the season’, a Live Nativity Show will take place each day, 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 6 p.m. on Saturday to leave room for a fireworks display that concludes the event.

The event is being offered free of charge, with a $10 donation for parking requested. To learn more you can find the Owego Church of the Nazarene on Facebook or visit www.churchison.com/.