Tioga Ridge Runners spread holiday cheer

Giving back to the community during the holiday season has been an annual endeavor for the Tioga Ridge Runners Snowmobile Club for several years.

Club representatives presented a check in the amount of $1,450 to Brad Bartholomew, coordinator of the Toys for Tots Tioga County, on Dec. 3.

The Ridge Runners also extended holiday cheer this season to Riverview Manor in Owego; and new this year, to The Homesteads in Apalachin, which is a group of four family-type respite and long-term-care homes for adults.

The Ridge Runners held their annual candy bar fundraiser in the fall, an effort they have coordinated since 2012. Proceeds from their fundraiser, along with a separate donation from the Owego Moose Lodge and other private donations, were all used towards the check presented to the local Toys for Tots effort.

Theresa Ayres, events coordinator for the Ridge Runners, shared that the group dropped off 150 poinsettias of mixed colors, along with two door wreaths, to Riverview Manor on Dec. 2, an activity they started about five years ago. After residents received a poinsettia, there were several remaining for Riverview staff as well.

Ayres noted that an anonymous donor matched their poinsettia donation, so the Ridge Runners were able to purchase additional poinsettias that were delivered to residents at The Homesteads.

Ayres expressed that the Ridge Runners are happy to be able to spread holiday cheer by sharing the poinsettias, and are especially pleased that they could extend their reach this year to more people in the community.

The Ridge Runners, a local organization since 1965, dedicate hours of volunteer work to care and maintain nearly 100 miles of snowmobile trails in Tioga County.

As soon as the snow flies and the trails are ready for riding, as many as 200 riders will hit Tioga County trails. The Ridge Runners remind individuals that 80% of the snowmobile trails in New York State are located on private lands, so ask riders to be respectful and considerate, and not abuse the privilege.

To learn more about the club, follow them on Facebook. You can also find other information, including club registration and trail maps, by visiting www.tiogaridgerunners.com.