Window Decorating Contest winners announced

A Holiday Window Decorating Contest that kicked off in November has concluded, with the winners announced for this decorative downtown Owego initiative.

After 580 votes were tallied for the over 40 windows decorated in downtown Owego, Katie’s Kreations came in first with her Winter Wonderland; Up The Creek Consignment came in second with their Christmas at the Creek themed window; and Lily Style Loft came in third with her rendition of A Bedazzled Holiday.

According to the organizers of the contest, which was hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace, each window was someone’s favorite! They also thanked the participants of the contest for putting in the extra effort to make this year’s holiday season a bit brighter, and for adding to the charm of downtown Owego.

Visit Owego.org to learn more about HOM activities, or you can find The Historic Owego Marketplace on Facebook.