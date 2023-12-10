Lights on the River brings a bit of Magic to Downtown Owego

This year’s Lights on the River Festival, held Dec. 1 in downtown Owego, provided a great time for the many guests that attended.

Hosted by The Owego Historic Marketplace, the event featured vendors, jugglers, The Grinch and Santa, the Lighting of the Lights and the Village Tree, and fireworks!

To view more photos and some video from the event you can find The Owego Pennysaver on Facebook.