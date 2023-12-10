Lights on the River brings a bit of Magic to Downtown Owego

Lights on the River brings a bit of Magic to Downtown OwegoThe lights on the Court Street Bridge are officially lit for the holiday season. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

Posted By: psadvert December 10, 2023

This year’s Lights on the River Festival, held Dec. 1 in downtown Owego, provided a great time for the many guests that attended.

The Grinch, along with Village of Owego Mayor Mike Baratta, light up the Village Christmas Tree. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Hosted by The Owego Historic Marketplace, the event featured vendors, jugglers, The Grinch and Santa, the Lighting of the Lights and the Village Tree, and fireworks!

Pictured are Chris Knickerbocker and Janelle Malia, dressed up festively for the occasion. (Photo by Wendy Post)

To view more photos and some video from the event you can find The Owego Pennysaver on Facebook.

A festively decorated Courthouse Square gazebo. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

Dr. Michael Carey, of Town and Country Veterinary Hospital, brought Santa’s second-string reindeer for festivalgoer’s to enjoy. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

The Owego-Apalachan Family Reading Partnership was at the festival with their book bus, providing free books for kids. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

Christina Docenko and David Wright, a musical due known as the Buttercup Chins, perform at Spellbound Books, located at 20 Church St., during Lights on the River. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

The Lighted Parade. (Photo by Joann Waterhouse)

The Lighted Parade. (Photo by Joann Waterhouse)

Rotary Club District 7170 accepts donations to aid in the efforts to eradicate polio. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

Volunteers from Tioga County Rural Ministry sell Christmas cookies for $1, with all the proceeds benefiting the ministry, which in turn benefits those in need in our community. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

The Lighted Parade. (Photo by Joann Waterhouse)

Owego Pennysaver Editor Wendy Post, on the right, is pictured alongside Sister Chirya, as Cindy Lou Who, and Ed Nizalowski, historian and musician. If you look to the left, and just beyond Ed, The Grinch photobombed this image capture. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

Magician Doug Welsh, with one young festivalgoer assisting him, amazes onlookers. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

Owego’s Mayor, Mike Baratta, arrives in a cap and top hat, prepared to light the Village Christmas Tree. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

The Lighted Parade. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

The Lighted Parade. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

A young guest remains curious about the Grinch. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Members of the Keener family had an opportunity to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

Pictured are Sister Chirya, a.k.a. Cindy Lou Who, Pat Hansen, and Ed Nizalowski. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Pictured are Lindsey Williams, band teacher, and a group of her musician students. (Photo by Wendy Post)

DJ Bob Russell spun holiday tunes throughout the evening at the Courthouse Square. (Photo by Wendy Post)

It wouldn’t be Christmas in Owego without The Grinch. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Pictured with the Grinch, from left, are Chris Knickerbocker, of American Picker Fame; Pat Hansen, Historic Owego Marketplace president; and Janelle Malia, owner of Black Cat Gallery. (Photo by Wendy Post)

A good crowd arrived for Lights on the River, held last Friday in downtown Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Fireworks! (Photo by Wendy Post)

Fireworks! (Photo by Wendy Post)

Detection dogs policed the Lights on the River venue prior to its start. Provided photo.

