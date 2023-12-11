‘Pet Photos with Santa’ at The Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park

The Friends of The Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park or ODOG, The Owego Dog Owners Group, local volunteers that keep the park operational and running, are inviting the community to come on down and get your pet’s photo taken with Santa!

The photo shoot will take place on Dec. 16, from 1-3 p.m. at the dog park, located within Hickories Park in Owego; watch for the signs.

For a $5 donation, have your pet’s photo taken with Santa, a.k.a. Wally, and the photo will be sent directly to you and will be posted on social media platforms. Staging will take place in the park’s agility section, so that area will not be available until the event is over for training and other activities.

We will also have some refreshments available and information on the dog park, and how you can get involved.

To learn more, follow The Rebecca Weitsman Dog Park on Facebook. To help out directly, click on PayPal.Me/OwegoDogs.

The Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park is 100% volunteer run, and works as a nonprofit to provide a safe location for exercise for both canines and their owners. The agility provides an area for athlete dogs to advance in their skills. The organization’s board works hard to provide funding to keep the park operational for all to use. Please consider throwing them a bone this holiday season; the furry friends will appreciate it.