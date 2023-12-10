‘Carousel Murals Project 2023 Preview’ taking place December 10

The Town of Union is excited to share with the community a preview of two colorful murals painted by artist Karen Kucharski, showcasing the dreamy world of carousels. The community can preview the murals during the Town of Union’s Christmas in the Park event, taking place at Highland Park in Endwell on Dec. 10, from 1-5 p.m.

Princess Rosie leads the way in the mural “Day”, followed by “Star”, the lead horse in “Night”. Trailing after Star are Queenie and Beau. All are decked out in their finest carousel outfits’.

The murals will be installed at the West Endicott Park for the 2024 park season. All are invited to visit the Arts Table as well during the Dec. 10 event, where kids can enjoy drawing carousels.

This project is made possible with public funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program. The Stewart W. and Willma C. Hoyt Foundation, Inc. provide additional support for the Broome SCR Program.

Donations were provided by Belknap Lumber, Inc., and Daniels Paint and Decorating in Binghamton, N.Y. Technical support was provided by Scott Fischer, Materials Specialist, Golden Artist Colors, Inc., New Berlin, N.Y. Special Mention goes to Tiger Ventures, Union-Endicott Schools, and to Julie Ammon, volunteer assistant and art student, Penn State University.