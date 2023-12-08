American Legion Family to host Holiday Extravaganza and Chili Cook-off; Event to take place December 9 at Legion Post 907

On Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the American Legion Family in Candor will host their first Holiday Extravaganza and Chili Cook-off. This fundraising event will take place at Legion Post 907, located at 90 Spencer Rd. in Candor.

Organized and presented by the American Legion’s Auxiliary, Sons and Color Guard, the Candor Fire Department, the Ambulance Squad, and the Bread of Life Food Pantry will also benefit from this event. There will be donation boxes for the pantry, and a collection of toys for tots for the fire department. There will also be a collection jug to benefit the ambulance squad.

Other activities include holiday shopping with various vendors, raffles, a bake sale, food will be available, and you can also pre-order your holiday pies that are baked by the auxiliary. There will also be Christmas Trees on sale, and family fun activities throughout the day.

For more information, contact Angela Collins at (607) 795-6593 or email to angelarykema@yahool.com.