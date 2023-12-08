Gallery Forty-One announces December Member of the Month

Gallery Forty-One welcomes Kash Iraggi-Wiggins to their membership. Kash is a certified aromatherapist, having studied at the Finger Lakes School of Massage and later, at Heartstone Herbal School.

Kash’s journey into aromatherapy began in Atlanta Georgia when she became pregnant with her first child. Not wanting to use anything artificial, she learned what she needed to make.

When her small family moved to Ithaca, she opened a ‘lotions and potions’ shop. But as the family grew, she had to leave her passion for a while. Eventually she was able to return to aromatherapy and obtain her certification and increase her knowledge in herbalism.

Kash’s business, “Balance Aromatherapy” developed from her pursuit of knowledge and making all natural products for daily use. Stop by and breathe in her lotions, soaps, lip balms, and more.

December hours at Gallery Forty-One are Dec. 3, 10 and 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Monday thru Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and we are closed on Dec. 24, 25, and 31.

For more information about Gallery Forty-One, located at 41 Lake St. in Owego, visit www.galleryfortyone.com, www.facebook.com/Gallery41Owego, or www.instagram.com/gallery41owego. You can also call (607) 687-2876 during Gallery hours.