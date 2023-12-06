Formula for recharging the soul; Ctrl + Alt + Delete

The soul needs strength to deal effectively with daily situations, demanding as they are, and yet take time out for the self. Souls have become tired and yearn for peace and rest. When the connection with the Supreme Being breaks, the ultimate consequences are dis-ease, conåflict and worry in the mind, and disease in the body.

It becomes necessary now to pay even more attention to what we are thinking about. Am I remembering things that make me smile or am I remembering things that make me feel irritated and tired? Or are we remembering the One who removes our tiredness and gives happiness?

Spiritual solution is to eliminate the thought ‘I am doing’, and replace it with ‘God is doing’. Yes, I am responsible; my responsibility is to keep God in mind and remember God is in charge.

“When I become aware that ‘God is doing’ my tiredness vanishes.”

As resources dwindle in quantity and quality we need to improve our ability to discriminate between what we want and what we need. We must be careful not to become misled into making physical pleasures our means of attaining happiness. What we have today may not be here tomorrow.

Spiritual solution: We have three eyes, two for looking out and one for looking in. Why look in when everything is happening out there? Because the treasure we seek, beauty, peace, love and happiness, is inside, not outside. The third eye, located in the center of the forehead, called the mind’s eye or inner eye, is invisible, and represents the state of enlightenment achieved through meditation. When seeing with our third eye, the inner landscape of the soul is full of beautiful thoughts and wisdom, and everything we see and do is a pleasure.

It is essential now to find ways to help us remain in a stable state of mind and to prevent emotional upheavals from affecting our mental and physical health. Prolonged stress weakens the body. Our bodies are like our cars and souls are the drivers. We do find time to check our physical cars and have a regular maintenance program to ensure their smooth running. Do we have this same check up for I, the soul, the driver of this bodily car?

Spiritual solution: Ctrl + Alt + Delete: Control yourself + Alter your thinking + Delete waste and negativity. Take time to have a check up for the quality of your thoughts, of keeping them positive and clean so your words and actions will be clear and beneficial, keeping them well oiled, free from rust of negativity of the past, and cool and calm with plenty of water of knowledge so the mind doesn’t become overheated with emotions.

Care for your body and mind, make friends with your mind; feed it the food of healthy thoughts, engage it in positive activity. Acceptance does not mean everything is perfect. It means our state of mind is perfect!

(Yvonne Risely can be reached at bkchirya@gmail.com or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. For meditation classes, call (518) 589-5000. Sister Chirya is a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years and is published in several international publications including the Daily Guardian in Delhi.)