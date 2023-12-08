Santa is coming to Town!

While busy at my desk one day this past summer, I looked up to see a white bearded gentleman with a certain twinkle in his eye standing in front of me. Wearing jeans and a T-shirt, he leaned in and whispered to introduce himself as Santa; off duty for the summer and visiting from the North Pole.

Catholic Charities of Tompkins / Tioga (CCTT) and the Nichols Fire Department, are planning a Children’s Christmas Party for Saturday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon. The event will take place at the department; located at 106 W. River Rd. in Nichols, N.Y.

Santa himself will be returning to Nichols by fire truck at 10 a.m. and will be available for pictures and visiting with children. This event is free and open to the community.

Santa’s elves from both the Tioga CSD and Owego Free Academy will be helping with activities and crafts. Student DJs from Owego will be spinning some holiday tunes.

This event is sponsored by Martin Plumbing & Heating and Fidelis Care and is organized by Catholic Charities of Tioga County.