Gail’s Tails

Gail’s TailsProvided photo.

Posted By: By Gail Ghinger December 6, 2023

Happy Holidays! Gail’s Tails has several cats that have been with her for a while, some two years or more. As the holidays approach, their adoption fee is being reduced to half price in the hopes that they can have a home for the holidays.

All cats have been spayed / neutered, have had their shots, and have been tested for disease.

Gail’s Tails

Provided photo.

Gail is looking to retire from the rescue business as her family has medical issues, and they need her now more than ever.

You can call her at (607) 689-3033 to adopt your new furry friend.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Gail’s Tails"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*