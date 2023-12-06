Happy Holidays! Gail’s Tails has several cats that have been with her for a while, some two years or more. As the holidays approach, their adoption fee is being reduced to half price in the hopes that they can have a home for the holidays.

All cats have been spayed / neutered, have had their shots, and have been tested for disease.

Gail is looking to retire from the rescue business as her family has medical issues, and they need her now more than ever.

You can call her at (607) 689-3033 to adopt your new furry friend.