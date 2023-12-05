Early Owego Antique Center to present ‘SantaLand’

On Thursday, Dec. 7 and Thursday, Dec. 14, the Early Owego Antique Center will offer a modest glimpse into their department store heritage. From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., on both evenings, they will present “SantaLand”.

Bring your children for a visit with Santa and a chance to watch the Lionel trains go round and round. Big secret, adult kids are invited too! Be sure to bring your camera.

Traditionally, years ago, the Owego Murray Company presented a Lionel display as well as Santa throughout the holiday season. The EOAC display does not rival those of days gone by, but they hope it will give the children of today some sense of the excitement adults felt back then.

“SantaLand” is scheduled to coincide with Moonlight Shopping throughout downtown Owego. Stores will be offering special pricing, refreshments and more. Early Owego offers two floors of quality antiques and collectibles that make perfect gifts. This year, try “experienced” gifts that offer history, memories, and value.

The Early Owego Antique Center is open daily, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Christmas Eve, closing at 3 p.m. and reopening at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27. The Center is located on the corner of Main and Lake Streets in Owego, N.Y. You can learn more at www.earlyowego.com.