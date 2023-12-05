‘Let the Whole World Sing’; Christmas Cantata to be presented on December 10 in Newark Valley

A combined choir of singers from the Newark Valley area will present a Christmas Cantata, Let the Whole World Sing, on Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Newark Valley, located at 63 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

This free musical celebration will be directed by Mrs. Jewel Griffith and accompanied by Mrs. Brenda Yeier. If inclement weather causes cancellation, the Cantata will be held on the following Sunday, Dec. 17, at the same time and location.

In a press release the organizers of the event wrote, “The hope for peace on earth is shared by millions of people in every corner of the globe. This is the inspiration for this musical celebration.”