Lifetime Owego Fire Department member, friend and neighbor laid to rest

On Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, Donna Easton, lifetime member of the Owego Fire Department and Wave Hose Company No. 2, and the wife of the former OFD Chief, Ken Easton, made the last leg of her journey with a fitting tribute.

Following her funeral that day, a parade of fire engines, motorcycles, firefighters led by Ken Easton, and several cars and motorcycles made their way to the fire training facility on McMaster Street in Owego to share memories and unite with family and friends.

You can view a video from the procession as well as a Reel containing more photos by finding The Owego Pennysaver on Facebook.