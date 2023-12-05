Lifetime Owego Fire Department member, friend and neighbor laid to rest

On Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, Donna Easton, lifetime member of the Owego Fire Department and Wave Hose Company No. 2, and the wife of the former OFD Chief, Ken Easton, made the last leg of her journey with a fitting tribute.
On Nov. 25, Donna Easton, lifetime member of the Owego Fire Department and Wave Hose Company No. 2, and the wife of the former OFD Chief, Ken Easton, was laid to rest in a fitting tribute. (Wendy Post)
Following her funeral that day, a parade of fire engines, motorcycles, firefighters led by Ken Easton, and several cars and motorcycles made their way to the fire training facility on McMaster Street in Owego to share memories and unite with family and friends.
A celebration of Donna Easton’s life followed the procession and took place at the Fire Training Center on McMaster Street. Here, Ken is comforted by family. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Fire trucks are draped for a funeral procession on Nov. 25 for Donna Easton, lifetime member of the Owego Fire Department and Wave Hose Company No. 2, and the wife of the former OFD Chief, Ken Easton. (Wendy Post)
A celebration of Donna Easton’s life followed the procession and took place at the Fire Training Center on McMaster Street. Here, Ken is surrounded by family. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Family members of Ken and Donna Easton, some who traveled a far distance, are pictured at the celebration of Donna Easton’s life that followed the procession and took place at the Fire Training Center on McMaster Street.
A celebration of Donna Easton’s life followed the procession and took place at the Fire Training Center on McMaster Street. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Ken Easton is pictured with Pat Gavin at the celebration of Donna Easton’s life that followed the procession and took place at the Fire Training Center on McMaster Street. (Photo by Wendy Post)
