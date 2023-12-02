Light Up the Holiday Season and Support Tioga Opportunities, Inc.; Broome County Festival of Lights Pre-Sale Tickets on Sale Now

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. recently partnered with the Broome County Festival of Lights to be part of the magic that brightens both the night sky and the lives of those in our community this holiday season.

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. (TOI) will have presale tickets for this year’s event available for purchase starting Tuesday, Nov. 28. Forty percent of the ticket price will be donated back to TOI.

Tickets are $25.00 per carload for a single visit or $60.00 for a multiple visit season pass. Tickets can be purchased at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego, during regular business hours of Monday thru Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or online at www.tiogaopp.org/donate. If purchasing online, please include “BC Festival of Lights” and your mailing address in the comment box. Tickets will be available for purchase until Monday, Dec. 18.

The festival will run nightly from 5-9 p.m. until Dec. 31. You can learn more and see a schedule of special events at https://bcfestivaloflights.com/.

For more information, call (607) 687-4222 ext. 324, or email to info@tiogaopp.org.