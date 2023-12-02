Tree For Life event to support Guthrie Hospice

The Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary invites the community to join them for the annual Tree for Life event, a heartfelt occasion dedicated to the memory of our loved ones. This special event provides a unique opportunity for you to commemorate your loved ones while also contributing to an important cause—raising funds for Guthrie Hospice.

You can participate by purchasing lights or an ornament in remembrance of a loved one. Each light or ornament represents not just a donation, but also a beacon of love, remembrance, and support for those who need it most.

A tree lighting ceremony will be held on Monday, Dec. 4, from 5-6 p.m. in the Guthrie Clinic Atrium in Sayre.

To contribute, you can make your donation online or print and submit the form with a check payable to Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary. Donations can be mailed or dropped off at The Connections Gift Shop at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital. All contributions received by Nov. 27 will be acknowledged in a heartfelt video shared on Facebook and on their website, ensuring that the memory of your loved one shines brightly.

Your contribution, whether large or small, plays a crucial role in supporting Guthrie Hospice. It allows us to continue providing comprehensive care and comfort to our patients and their families during challenging times.

For more information about the Tree for Life event or to make a donation, visit www.Guthrie.org/treeforlife.