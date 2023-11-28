Celebrate in Owego-Ville during Lights on the River; Magical Memories Made in downtown Owego

Join the Historic Owego Marketplace on Friday, Dec. 1, as they present Lights on the River, an event that is capped off in downtown Owego with a fireworks display, this year sponsored by Empire Access Fiber Optics. The event, which runs from 5-9 p.m., will feature the popular parade of lights through the village, Santa, the lighting of the lights, live reindeer, local shopping, food trucks, vendors, entertainment, and much more.

Now that the annual summer events hosted by HOM, as well as Holiday Showcase and Halloween Fest are over for the year, the merchants will exit the year in style as they host this annual event, which has all the flavor of events held downtown during the warmer months.

Last year’s Parade of Lights welcomed ATVs, UTVs, and Jeeps at the County Building for a parade through town. The Jeeps were decorated for the holidays; and ATVs came in all shapes and sizes, many decorated with a holiday theme in mind.

Things will line up at 6:30 p.m. at the County Office Building, located at 56 Main St. in Owego, and the parade begins at 7 p.m. There is a $10 registration fee to enter the parade.

Judges will be located in the gazebo on Court Street, and prizes will be presented to the winning vehicles upon their return. You can purchase your ticket today at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/15a728bb-7a96-4434-a71b-32a3dac4b4b9.

Prior to the parade, head over to the Courthouse Square where the Village Tree, donated by Molyneaux’s Tree Farm, will be lit. And be sure to visit the event’s special guest, Santa, who will be at the Experience Tioga Visitor Center, located at 200-204 Front St., from 6-8 p.m. to greet children.

The sponsor’s for this year’s festival include Empire Access Fiber Optics as the Fireworks Sponsor, John Barleycorn as a Big Bang Sponsor, and The Laughing Place and The Owego Kitchen are serving as Twinkling Light Sponsors.

You can find the complete schedule below, or visit www.owego.org for detailed information and a link to the Parade of Lights registration.

5-8:30 p.m. – DJ Bob Russell in the Courthouse Square.

5-8 p.m. – “Make a Holiday Card” at the Tioga Arts Council.

5-8 p.m. – Jim Overhiser and Rob and Elsa Seigers perform at the Visitors Center.

5-8 p.m. – Live Reindeer from Santa’s Second String Reindeer Farm at the M&T Bank Lot, sponsored by the Floyd Hooker Foundation.

5-8 p.m. – Reading Partnership Bus in the M&T parking lot with free books for kids.

5-7:30 p.m. – Nate the Great, Juggler, Around Town.

5:20 p.m. – OFA Brass Quintet at the Courthouse Square.

5:30-6:30 p.m. – Meet the Grinch at the Courthouse Square.

5:45-6:30 p.m. – OFA Chamber Singers and Caroling at the Courthouse Square.

6-8 p.m. – Letters to Santa at Black Cat Gallery, presented by the Tioga County Democratic Committee.

6-7 p.m. – OFA Instrumental Chamber Music in front of M&T Bank.

6-8 p.m. – Doug Welsh, Magician, in front of Carol’s Coffee and Art Bar.

6-8 p.m. – Pictures with Santa at the Experience Tioga Visitors Center, located at 200-204 Front St.

6:30 p.m. – Lighting of the Tree at the Courthouse Square.

6:30 p.m. – Purple Lightning Band, Around Town.

7-8 p.m. – Will Stafford, Juggler, Around Town.

7:00 p.m. – Parade of Lights.

8:30 p.m. – Fireworks, sponsored by Empire Access Fiber Optics