Walking in solidarity and support; Memorial walk held for the 30 horses that perished in the November 9 fire

Just 10 days after a fire set at Barn F at the Tioga Downs Racetrack in Nichols, N.Y. destroyed its contents, to include the horses that perished inside, the equine and horse community came together in solidarity and support with a memorial walk. Held Nov. 19 at 11 a.m., dozens of horses arrived with their owners to participate, and with the walk concluding with a somber ceremony at the site where the 30 horses are laid to rest.

Initially planned for staging at the Dandy Mini-Mart on River Road in Nichols, an overwhelming response prompted a decision to gather at the track at the casino instead. The weather was a cool 40 degrees, but the wind made it feel much colder as horse owners parked their trucks and trailers and readied for the walk.

We first met Jayden Sieker and her horse, 20 year old Marina Grace; and her friend, Norma Moore, with “Henry The VIII, I am”, a 20 year old that once ran at the track. Both from Leraysville, they traveled to the walk to show their support to those that lost so much.

We also met Anne Shaffer from Waverly, N.Y., with her white horse, 22-year-old Shadow. It was evident that Shadow was ready to get on the track, with Shaffer taking her horse around the grounds a bit before heading over for the two-lap walk.

Terry Westbrook, employee at Tioga Downs, spent time placing small American flags along a pathway that would lead the horses and their guests to the entrance of the track.

“I thought it would add a nice touch,” said Westbrook, and added, “It’s such a terrible thing that happened. This is a nice thing to see today.”

Brianne Sinclair, from Litchfield, arrived with a group of riders and supporters. Sinclair has raced at the Tioga Downs track for ten seasons now, and spoke of how she just returned from Batavia. Sinclair’s horse, as with Shaffer’s, was ready to get out on the track.

And with horses lined up, two of them owned by Joanne and Tom Frechette, of Triangle, N.Y., were pulling the pair through the memorial walk, and as a show of solidarity.

After circling the track twice the horses, as well as many guests on foot and even a bulldog wearing a hoodie, made their way back to the site where the 30 horses are now laid to rest, and along the backside of the track and near the location of the tragic fire.

Reading each name out loud, a rose was placed within the memorial, almost forming the shape of a heart; the water tower and casino serving as a backdrop as the sun barely peeked through dark clouds.

As the roses were laid and each name read, the horses standing back during the memorial offered an occasional neigh, and many tears were being shed. The memorial provided a place to begin to heal as many await justice.

To view a live video from the Memorial, as well as additional photos from the Solidarity Walk, you can follow The Owego Pennysaver on Facebook.

Thirty-two-year old Boyd Fenton, of Athens, Pa., is currently being held in the Tioga County Correctional Facility and currently charged with Assault in the second-degree, a class D felony; Arson in the third degree, a class “C” felony; Burglary in the third degree, a class “D” felony; and Criminal Mischief in the second degree, a class “D” felony.

Last week Tioga County’s District Attorney, Kirk Martin, announced that he would be pursuing animal cruelty charges.

In an update from DA Martin on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, he stated that he would be pursuing charges on each horse that perished. Because an indictment is needed, the charges will have to be placed in front of a grand jury, however.

“We won’t have a grand jury for a few weeks,” said Martin, “and they will ultimately make the decision.”

In the meantime there is hope and healing; hope that justice will prevail, and healing from the tragic events that affected so many. There is still time to donate to assist the horsemen with rebuilding and recovery online at https://gofund.me/812d535c. There is also a fundraiser planned in Nichols, a Spaghetti Dinner and Basket Auction, from 3 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 3 at the Nichols Volunteer Fire Department, located at 106 West River Rd. A freewill donation will benefit the horsemen and their families.

Their names; Always Smooth, Better Call Saul, Birdie Three, Blazin Mooss, Buzzards R Flying, Da Boogie Man, Danzon Hanover, Diamond Express, Fireside Tail, Grant Me This, Hall It Off, Hot Shot Joe, Hunts Point, Ideal Chance, Its Rigged, Karpathos, Lone Wolf American, Market Mayhem, Mc Mach, My Delight, Payara, Pineapple Sundae, Pocket Watch N, Prairie Dutchess, Ruff Montana Lane, SD Watch Me Now, Silverhill Misty, Slave Labour, Violence, and Unnamed Yearling. May they Rest in Peace.