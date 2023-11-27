Legion Riders spread some holiday cheer

On Nov. 19, members of the Owego American Legion Riders Chapter 401 went on a mission, this one for a great cause! On Sunday the group went shopping for Thanksgiving meals, some on motorcycles on that brisk and windy day.

With about a dozen riders, the Chapter raises dollars throughout the year that are in turn utilized to support veterans, their families, and basically anyone in need.

According to Vassil they bought all of the fixings that day for a Thanksgiving dinner to include turkey breasts, sweet potatoes, pumpkin pie filler, and even a $20 gift card. For Christmas they will be purchasing food and gifts for another family in need.

This is in addition to other activities that the riders raise money for that support veterans, their families, homeless veterans, and civilian families in need.

“This year is no different,” member John Vassil stated, and added, “This is a tradition that we intend and hope to keep going for many years to come.”

Vassil added that one thing he noticed, and that brought a tear to his eye, is how grateful the families are that are receiving the donations.

“My heart was all with them on that day,” Vassil added.

The club would like to thank Price Chopper in Owego for sponsoring a portion of the purchased items that were delivered to some grateful families.

The American Legion Riders meet every first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. if anyone is interested in learning more about getting involved. You can also call Ed Robinson at (607) 642-6012 for more information or you can find the American Legion Riders Chapter 401 on Facebook.