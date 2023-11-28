Veterans Monument dedicated at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital 

In recognition of Veterans Day, the Guthrie Veterans Committee unveiled and dedicated a new veterans monument at Robert Packer Hospital (RPH). Made possible through the generosity of the Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary, the monument serves as a reminder of the men and women who have protected our freedoms, and those who continue their passion for helping others as caregivers at Guthrie.

Approximately 50,000 veterans live within the communities Guthrie serves across 12 counties and 9,000 square miles. Guthrie has more than 200 veterans working within its system.

In a press release, a representative wrote, “Their attributes of leadership and hard work, learned from their time in uniform, have transitioned them seamlessly into valued roles throughout our system.”

“I am proud to work for The Guthrie Clinic,” said Jeffrey Grenzer, chair, Guthrie Veterans Committee, and added, “As a Veteran it is heartwarming to see how Guthrie acknowledges, supports, honors, and NEVER forgets about the veterans in our communities.”

The Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary donated the monument, which depicts all branches of the military.

“It is an absolute honor for the RPH Auxiliary to have the opportunity to be a part of this veterans monument project,” said Kyle McDuffee, president, Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary.

McDuffee added, “The RPH Auxiliary board supported this 100%. This will stand for many years. We thank the Guthrie Veterans Committee for all they do, not only for our veteran employees but also the veterans in the community.”