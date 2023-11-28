Tioga County Public Health announces 2023 Employee of the Third Quarter 

Tioga County Public Health recently announced that Tamie Jacobs was named the 2023 Employee of the Third Quarter for Tioga County Public Health. Tamie has worked for the Public Health Department since August 2022 as an Accounting Associate III.

In a press release from Tioga County’s Public Health Department they wrote, “Quickly, Tamie became an asset to our fiscal team. Her typical duties include answering calls, placing orders for the department, paying bills, and recording revenues. However, Tamie continuously goes above and beyond and is eager to learn and train in other areas.

“She is always keen to lend a hand, whether it’s carrying and putting away orders or answering questions. Tamie regularly volunteers for rabies clinics and community outreach events.

“Co-workers describe Tamie as upbeat and positive, always with a smile on her face! Tamie is someone you can go to for not only work-related items, but just to have a pleasant conversation that will lift your spirits.”

Tamie lives in Nichols, N.Y. with her husband and two sons. Outside of work she enjoys being outdoors and spending time with her family and friends.