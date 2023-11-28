Tioga County man charged with possessing child porn

On Nov. 17, 2023, New York State Police at Owego’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested David M. Brown, age 63 of Candor, N.Y., for 100 counts of the class “E” felony of Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of SP Owego, with the assistance from the Troop C Computer Crimes Unit, conducted an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation and determined that Brown was in possession of numerous videos depicting child pornography.

Brown is scheduled to appear in the Candor Town Court on Dec. 4, 2023.