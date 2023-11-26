A Pastor’s Thoughts

Most of us probably had a blessed Thanksgiving. We certainly have much to be grateful for, and as I must admit, I take so many of the blessings God has bestowed for granted. When I turn on a light switch, the light goes on. When I am expecting hot and cold running water that is what comes out of the faucet. I have food on the shelves and in the refrigerator. I have a closet full of clothes, shoes and outerwear, and a warm, dry, comfortable and safe place to live. I have a family, friends and God, who all love me unconditionally.

I was pleased to hear that places like Target and Walmart were not open on Thanksgiving this year. However, as soon as Halloween was over, Christmas decorations were up in many stores. Thanksgiving seems to get the short end of the stick. There may be a tendency to say, “Okay, Thanksgiving is over. Now let’s get on with Christmas!”

Granted, I don’t have a lot of people to shop for, and like getting a good deal as much as the next person, but fighting for parking places and rushing from here to there is not my idea of a good time. If you enjoy it, that’s fine. Enjoy!

Let us take the time this year, apart from shopping, to prepare our hearts for Christmas.

One of my favorite poets is Ann Weems. I have several of her books, and every year at this time I pull off the shelf the one called “Kneeling in Bethlehem.” (The Westminster Press, ©1987.) I offer one of her poems, called “This Year Will Be Different.”

Who among us does not have dreams that this year will be different?

Who among us does not intend to go peacefully, leisurely, carefully toward Bethlehem, for who among us likes to cope with the commercialism of Christmas, which lures us to tinsel not only the tree but also our hearts?

Who among us intends to get caught up in tearing around and wearing down?

Who among us does not long for gifts that give love? Shopping in serenity? Cards and presents sent off early? Long evenings by the fireside with those we love? The trimming, devoid of any arguing about who’s going to hang what where, the aroma of cinnamon and nutmeg mingling with the pine scent of the tree, and carols playing over our idyllic scene. And the children! The children cheerfully talking about giving instead of getting?

Who among us does not yearn for time for our hearts to ponder the Word of God? Moments of kneeling and bursts of song? The peace of quiet calm for our spirit’s journey?

This year we intend to follow the Star instead of the crowd.

But of course, we always intend to do our best. (And sometimes the best intentions tend to get the best of us!)

This year, when we find ourselves off the path again (and we invariably will), let’s not add yet another stress to our Advent days, that of “trying to do Christmas correctly”!

Instead, let’s approach the birth of our Lord with joyful abandon!

And this year let’s do what Mary did and rejoice in God; let’s do what Joseph did and listen to our dreams; let’s do what the Wise Men did and go to worship; let’s do what the shepherds did and praise and glorify God for all we’ve seen and heard!

As for the Advent frantic pace, we don’t have time for that.

We’ll be too busy singing!

This year will be different!

Wouldn’t that be great? Let’s aspire to that! We won’t do it perfectly, but we can endeavor to have a more thought-filled, meaningful, Christ-centered Christmas – yes – in the midst of all the craziness and heartache that’s going on in the world. Let us be mindful of those for whom this is not a joyous Christmas season, and let us share with those who don’t know that Jesus is Emmanuel – God with us – no matter what.

May all our hearts prepare Him room!