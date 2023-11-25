Rifle hunting opens in New York and Pennsylvania; Lock n Load brings their guns and ammo south of the Border

Just in time for New York and Pennsylvania’s regular hunting season, which began Nov. 18 in New York and Nov. 25 in Pennsylvania, Lock n Load, a one stop shop for all of your hunting needs, has made a move across the border, with a new location now open in Little Meadows, Pa., and at 14800 State Route 858.

In an interview with Alan Dutton from Owego’s Lock n Load location, he stated that the new ammunition law that took effect on Sept. 13, 2023 forced the expansion. The law now requires retail sellers of ammunition to conduct a background check, one that consists of detailed information that is then entered into a database. A complete guide for dealers is located at https://nysnics.ny.gov/app/pdf/Nys_NICS_New_Application_Process_For_Dealers.pdf.

In the meantime, the new law has created a lengthy wait time for hunters to purchase their ammunition both at the store, and logistically.

Sam Reeves, owner of Lock n Load along with Ray Reeves, president of the company, stated that the background check for ammunition in New York looks for a variety of things to include mental health, and some could come back immediately while others might take three to four weeks.

Because of this wait time, and to better serve their customers, the owners of Lock n Load expanded just south of the New York border, and into the building once occupied by Rusty’s Cabin, or the Township Cabin, in Little Meadows, Pa.

In Pennsylvania, a person can purchase ammunition for any lawful firearm whether or not the individual owns that particular firearm. Also, in Pennsylvania, there is no such database that is kept that indicates what type of firearm a person may or may not possess.

The Pennsylvania laws that make a quicker sale of ammunition to hunters during the season ultimately prompted the move, and in an effort to better assist their customers.

Sam talked on Wednesday of the recent transformation of the old tavern into a gun, ammo, and sporting goods facility.

“We ripped out the bars, the flooring, and then remodeled to suit our service,” said Sam, who added that the Little Meadows location offers the same products offered in Owego to include guns, ammo, feed and seed, and hunting apparel.

In New York, and where Alan Dutton serves as president, concealed carry classes are offered, as well as licensing. Sam stated that the Little Meadows location would offer licenses soon.

The Owego facility has been serving the community for 20 years, offering taxidermy and mounting services in its beginnings, and will continue to provide the same service, now just with the newly added layer of ammunition oversight.

Both locations are open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and they are closed on Sunday. They welcome you to visit them for all of your hunting needs, and even that special gift for the hunter in your life. Offering rubs and spices, jerky seasonings and more, you are sure to find something for that hunter in your life.

You can visit them at https://locknloadsportinggoods.com/ for more information or call the Pennsylvania location at (570) 623-6080, or the Owego, N.Y. location at (607) 687-0202.