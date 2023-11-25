Owego Apalachin Central School District introduces new River Hawks imagery

The Owego Apalachin Central School District recently unveiled some of its new River Hawks mascot imagery.

The River Hawks’ logo features the majestic head of an osprey, adorned with the school district’s traditional red and blue colors mirroring the markings of this formidable bird. This imagery pays homage to the school’s rich history and traditions while embracing the future.

Notably, the new design was crafted in-house by an Owego Free Academy graduate, underscoring the deep-rooted connection the community has with its new identity.

Superintendent Dr. Corey Green emphasized, “This transition is a testament to the importance of community, pride, and tradition. Change can be difficult, and we acknowledge the various emotions of moving on from a long-standing mascot. This new chapter reflects the district’s dedication to creating an educational environment that honors its rich history while embracing future opportunities. I’d like to thank everyone who participated during the process, especially our student mascot committee.”

After an extensive naming process, driven by community feedback and invaluable insight from the Owego Free Academy student mascot committee, the River Hawks name and now associated logos and imagery have been chosen.

The initial launch of imagery features the main profile of the mascot, an updated font, and typography to coincide with the new branding and a secondary image that will feature the talons of the Osprey.

In a statement, the district wrote, “The district looks forward to integrating the River Hawks imagery into various aspects of school life around our buildings and in the community. Students and faculty are excited and have been eagerly awaiting the release of the new image. Additional images are still in the design stage, to be released at a later date, but we were excited to launch these initial images to our school community.”

The new imagery is the intellectual property of the Owego Apalachin Central School District. To request the use of any images, contact the PR office directly by calling (607) 687-7307 ext. 7080.

You can view the new, copyrighted designs at https://5il.co/28vvt.