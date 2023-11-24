Artfully Ornamental and Spread Cheer This Year; Holiday Initiatives at the Tioga Arts Council

As the season of giving approaches, the Tioga Arts Council needs help with two holiday initiatives.

Artfully Ornamental invites community members to participate in a renewed collaborative art event open to creative’s of all ages and skill levels.

Similar in spirit to artfully SQUARED, participants can use any medium to make an ornament (or as many as you want), donate it to TAC, and/or purchase an original ornament for you or a loved one this holiday season.

Until sold, ornaments will be displayed in the TAC Gallery Dec. 1-23. All ornaments will be available for a $10 donation. There is no fee to enter, and all proceeds will benefit TAC.

Entries are due on a rolling basis.

Another activity of TAC is to “Spread Holiday Cheer This Year”!

TAC wants to help spread holiday cheer by making 300 handmade cards and delivering them to Riverview Manor Health Care and Elderwood at Waverly. To do this, they need your help!

If you, your family or your friends want to participate, create a winter scene (or what inspires you) on a piece of construction paper; on the inside, write “Happy Holidays” or “Seasons Greetings”; sign your First Name only; and deliver cards to the Tioga Arts Council, located at 179 Front St. in Owego, by Saturday, Dec. 2.

Their team will deliver them the week of Dec. 4 – 6. Pre-made cards are accepted.

To learn more, visit tiogaartscouncil.com or call (607) 687-0785.