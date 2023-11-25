Enter your Home or Business in the Light Up Tioga Driving Tour 

Tioga County Tourism is calling for entries for the Light Up Tioga Driving Tour. This Driving Tour will feature homes and neighborhoods throughout Tioga County, N.Y. and allow residents and visitors to tour the county viewing Christmas Light displays.

“Every year, so many homes and businesses in Tioga County are decorated for the holiday season,” said Rebecca Maffei, director for Tioga County Tourism, which will produce a printed and digital map of the tour.

She added, “If you or your neighborhood goes all out to bring holiday cheer, we encourage you to register your location and we’ll add you to our map and help get the word out.

“We hope people taking the tour will visit local businesses along the way to do some shopping, stop for dinner, or to get some holiday treats and warm drinks to take with you on your drive.”

If you would like to register your home or business, enter online at www.experiencetioga.com or call (607) 687-7440 for an entry form. Entry forms must be in by Dec. 1, 2023 to be included on the map and in advertising for the tour.

Light Up Tioga starts Dec. 8, 2023 and lights will be on every day from dark until 8 p.m. until Dec. 24, 2023. The winner will receive a $100 gift certificate to a Tioga County, N.Y. business of their choice.