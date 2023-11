Beginning in December, a Diving Clinic, Beginning to Advanced Diving and Tumbling with Coach Roger Katchuk, will take place at Owego Free Academy, and is open to Owego Apalachin students in grades six thru 12.

The clinic will take place Dec. 4-8, and then from Jan. 1-27 on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 6-8 p.m., and on Saturday from 9-11 a.m.

You can sign up with Coach Katchuk at rkatchuk@yahoo.com by Nov. 25.