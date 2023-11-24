The Neighborhood Depot breaks ground!

A groundbreaking ceremony for The Neighborhood Depot was held on Nov. 10 at 146 Central Ave. in Owego, N.Y., its future location.

Construction is underway on the $8.1 million project that will transform community services by providing a shared facility for nonprofits, as well as serve as an emergency response center in time of need.

In order to make way for the construction, three condemned houses were demolished in June of this year.

Three nonprofits staged to move in are Tioga County Rural Ministry, Tioga United Way, and Racker. Their collaboration will offer a wide array of services, support and programs covering early childhood, assistance for people with disabilities, support for poverty-stricken families, and various other community needs.

Once complete, The Neighborhood Depot will be a nearly 16,000-square foot facility resembling a railroad depot, and across the street from Home Central. Eventually, the current structure housing Tioga County Rural Ministry will be demolished and that space will be made into parking for The Neighborhood Depot.

A tentative opening date is late summer or the fall of 2024.

Several local, county and state government officials attended the groundbreaking, along with a number of representatives from area organizations, as well as business owners and community members.

Dan Brown, now retired and the former executive director of Racker, recalled a luncheon he had six years ago with Sister Mary O’Brien, executive director for Tioga County Rural Ministry and Carolyn Palladino, former executive director of the Tioga United Way, and where they discussed their shared vision of a nonprofit hub.

The nonprofit hub, Brown remarked, “Will operate, cooperate and share costs so that more money can be put into services than paying for buildings.”

Brown explained that when The Neighborhood Depot opens next year, people needing assistance would be able to come to one location in the Village to receive services.

Brown also explained that the facility would also feature a large training and meeting room. The Neighborhood Depot, it was noted, will be situated strategically above the 500-year flood zone, and that space will be available for use as an emergency shelter.

Bob Brazill, Racker’s director of Community Relations and Development, shared that The Neighborhood Depot received funding from public and private sources that include a Community Development Block Grant, Rural Development via U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, N.Y.S. Empire State Development, the Tioga County Legislature, Tioga County Economic Development, Mother Cabrini Health Foundation, and Owego’s 2018 Downtown Revitalization Initiative, as well as several private donations.

Tioga County Legislative Chair Marte Sauerbrey remarked, “This is a true community collaboration with individuals, organizations, and contributors coming together to make something special happen, and I know it’s going to benefit many people.”

LeeAnn Tinney, director of Economic Development and Planning, shared, “This wouldn’t be possible without a real team approach, and Team Tioga is proud to be a part of it,” and gave a nod to Brittany Woodburn and Megan Schnabl, who were instrumental in the overall process.

Omar Sanders, Southern Tier Regional Director of Empire State Development, commented, “We are laser-focused on revitalizing downtowns and supporting community development. It is about creating neighborhoods that support residents, and then invite newcomers to establish roots while encouraging businesses to locate, grow, and invest in communities.”

Julie Sweet, from the N.Y.S. Department of State, attended on behalf of Secretary of State Robert Rodriquez, and stated, “I want to share his excitement, and the project is a real testament of project leaders who recognized value of this project to the community as a whole, and it will be invaluable.”

N.Y.S. Senator Thomas O’Mara thanked Sister Mary for her commitment and motivation to get the project moving, and also thanked Dan Brown for his leadership.

Assemblyman Christopher Friend recalled when Dan Brown and Bob Brazill visited him at his Albany office to discuss the project, and going back in time remembers Sister Mary presenting the idea to him when he was first elected.

Amanda Spellicy, a staff member from Senator Chuck Schumer’s office, mentioned, “This is a major milestone, and the character of your community and resilience of the people who live here (is evident), and after the devastating floods. To care and uplift and build a better tomorrow is what this center will be about.”

Dan Brown concluded the groundbreaking by thanking all involved, and noted that the public phase of the campaign to raise an additional $350,000 will be underway in the near future.

Earlier this year, Sister Mary shared with this publication that she dreamed not only of a non-profit hub, but also of having a walk-in freezer and a commercial-style kitchen.

Sister Mary’s dream is shining brighter now for 2024 as The Neighborhood Depot takes shape.