Readers’ Column for the week of November 19, 2023

I would like to give a huge Thank You to the lady that paid my bill for dinner at the Blue Dolphin last Sunday evening. It took me by surprise! I was in the process of paying, and out of nowhere you came along and said you were paying. Your kindness and generosity is greatly appreciated. And it’s also encouraging that we all should ‘pay it forward’ to others. Thank you, from a Vietnam Veteran.

~

I see you chose not to print my comment regarding the new version of Disney’s Little Mermaid and Snow White, where the total lack of regard for the authors’ works are thoughtlessly and disgracefully disregarded and discarded. It disrespects and dishonors them, as well as their country ‘s culture, customs, traditions; and the place in the time stream, callously negating and discriminating. Well, many others hold my opinion; the outcry was so great, the Snow White project is being put on hold and re-thought. Disney + is doing poorly and just announced merging with Hulu. Disney needs to remember a lot of us feel their job is to entertain kids. Period. Parents are fully capable of deciding what may be a “teachable moment” for their children.

~

Now that elections are over, and in most cases there was no change, here is something to know. According to “NYS Duties of the Town Supervisor”, one of the duties is the licensing of “Junk Shops” and “Junkyards”. Look it up. So when you complain and get the “what do you know” look, show him the requirements of the office.

~

I was just reading a comment from somebody about the town of Berkshire. Well, this isn’t Berkshire; this is another town. This is in the village and this village has junk cars, garbage, scrap metal, cars, trucks, vehicles and the people that have this on the property do not own the property. They do not rent the property. They just live there and nobody wants to do anything about it. Probably there are other villages out there that have the same problem, but these people do not own the property, they just live there and use it and abuse it. It used to be nice, but not anymore. It’s ugly and I cannot move. They should move because they don’t own it. They live there, but they don’t pay rent. So good luck people.

~

Thank you to the person that responded to my question about Rachel Ray. She seems awfully young to have retired. She’s been around for quite a while, so I’m glad for her, but I do thank the people that responded to my question.

~

Yeah, I retired almost six years ago. I could hardly make ends meet. Almost six years later I have to scrimp and save and walk along the road and pick up bottles and cans because the price of things keep going up and my Social Security hardly increases.

~

There’s a special place for the despicable dirtbag that set that fire and killed 30 beautiful, innocent horses. If they can’t give him the death penalty then he should rot in jail for the rest of his life. The whole thing makes me sick. I just want to cry. I knew there was evil in this world, but I can’t believe somebody would be that despicable.

~

Could someone please explain why Candor has three big school buses running on Anderson Hill twice a day, 15 minutes within 15 minutes?

~

Free Black Friday Bowling is back this year on Nov. 24. Free bowling, free pizza, and free soda for all school age children. Sponsored by Owego Bowl and VFW Post 1371. Hope to see you there.

~

What if the world had left everything in God’s hands, would this country and this world be a beautiful place? Unfortunately, I believe it’s too late. But no, people stepped in and said we can do without God, we can handle this and look at the mess they have created. I pray all the time that God comes back to correct all these wrongs, but I don’t know if it’s possible anymore.

~

Our Heavenly Father created the universe according to his plans. He worked everything out, including the climate. Everything that is happening is in the Bible.

~

This is about the person who was told that beggars can’t be choosers by the nasty person at the local food bank. I was thinking about that nasty person. Supposing they were the ones that needed help and they were treated like this. Would they like it if they were treated the same way? I bet they wouldn’t.

~

I have a round wrought iron table and four chairs that I no longer want. If interested, just leave your number in this column.

National Political Viewpoints

Many schools do not teach cursive writing. Without knowing cursive, you will not be able to read historical documents that forged the basis of our nation’s government. It’s like taking statues down. No history, no problem. Jobs are not awarded based on experience or capability. Donald Trump has been accused and indicted, but not found guilty. Can’t sell your house? Interest on mortgages is now 8 percent. The Danish company that won the bid to build wind towers off N.J. has pulled out because it is not profitable. Still think it’s all about the climate? A Connecticut judge has thrown out a primary election because people were caught on camera stuffing mail-in ballot boxes. Still think elections aren’t rigged? Many cops, firemen, nurses and teachers are still fired for not taking the vaccine. For one hour each day, watch a different news channel. Listen to the way the same stories are delivered, and start asking yourself questions.

~

To all you pro pollution climate change deniers, I just watched on Thursday’s CBS Evening News that our earth experienced the hottest temperatures these past 12 months EVER RECORDED.

~

Wednesday night’s argumentative Republican debate strangely presented hopeful candidates vying to see who could take the most freedoms away from all voters, especially women. What a clown contest it was, even minus the biggest buffoon clown – the too afraid to debate four times indicted loser Trump. What a national embarrassment it was.

~

Why is McDaniel, the head of the GOP, letting one of the fake news stations do the Republican debate? Are you serious? Do you think they’d let Fox News or Newsmax do a Democratic debate? Not in your life! Start cutting these hacks out. They do nothing but lie and slant their views against conservatives. Time to get rid of McDaniel.

~

My neighbors are very dedicated Democrats that are celebrating their 40th anniversary by going to the Empire State Building. While standing there taking in the views, she said, “Honey, do you really love me?” He says, “Of course I do.” She says, “Good, then follow me,” and jumps. He looks over the railing and hears a thud. He says, “Dear, I might be dumb, but I’m not dumb and stupid.”

~

I don’t see why anybody would vote for Joe Biden for a second term. I don’t think he’s expected to do a second term.

~

This is to the person who thinks the 2020 election wasn’t stolen. Well, let me tell you something. Get them to get rid of those mail-in ballots and then tell me how many Democrat chairs are filled. It’s going to take every one of us to watch those polling sites. You have the younger ones that don’t like to sleep, have them stay up and watch the boxes. I’m telling you, the democrats will lose at their own game, but you’ve gotta catch them and it has to be on film. Pictures don’t lie. Get them and let’s get them quick.

~

Have you heard the latest conspiracy theory? Donald Trump is actually a Democrat, and he’s been sent into the Republican Party to infiltrate and destroy it. Uh, so far he is doing a great job. If they believe that one, why not all the other ones?

~

Okay, I can understand people not liking Joe Biden for whatever their reason may be. I cannot understand how they can still support Donald Trump. He is a subhuman liar, cheater, denier, and a wannabe dictator. What is wrong with you people?

~

Unlike you Liberal Democrats out there, I think we have a great Supreme Court. You just don’t like it because there are conservatives on there that actually have read and pay attention to the Constitution. I know Democrats don’t believe in the Constitution the way it is. They want to change it to be more sensitive to their needs. Well, it’s a bunch of crap. And if you want to start investigating the three liberals on the Supreme Court, I’m sure you can dig up anything you want. So stop doing all these witch-hunts on the conservatives. You people are so ridiculous it isn’t funny.

~

Well it’s that time of the year. What are the Democrat favorites? It’s time for their annual war on Christmas. That’s right. I just saw on TV that there are some municipalities that are banning the colors red and green being together during the holidays on their property because it might suggest Christmas to somebody and we don’t want to offend anybody. I know it would really hurt my feelings. Boy you Democrats are a piece of work. Are you offended by your shadow? Do you look under your bed before you go to sleep at night? Well, maybe you should.

~

I just saw Joe on TV asking for $6 billion more for his fear mongering climate change hoax. Just say no.

~

Climate assessment is the only thing the president can talk about. The reason for that is because he’s not doing anything to help the people in this country, he has nothing else to talk about.

~

I was sitting here watching fake news this afternoon and all they can talk about is Trump, Trump, Trump and the witch-hunt on his real estate and how they’re trying to put him out of business. You’d think being on the verge of World War III that they would have something else to report. Maybe they could report on the Biden crime family, which they say there’s absolutely no evidence for. Really? What do you need to see? Him getting his bank full of money before you’re convinced? So unbelievable how you people cover up for Biden. I mean, do you really think people are that stupid?

~

I see where Republicans in congress are working out. Yeah, it’s just like junior high school. Alright, let’s take off our coats and let’s fight. We’ll see who’s the big bad boy. You know what? All this never would have happened if it weren’t for Donald Trump showing up in the political picture in the first place. You people got what you deserve. Congratulations.

~

The democrats are talking about a party of thugs. That would be you. You’ve been thugs and bullies for years. You chased people down. You harass them, and you spread lies about them. Don’t think we’re buying the crap that the fake media puts out to us.