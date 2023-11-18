Make A Difference Food Drive Hits 1,000 Mark

The Board of Directors of the Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation recently announced that the 2023 Make A Difference Food Drive for Tioga County Rural Ministry reached the 1,000 mark, including $500 of collected food items and $500 of monetary contributions benefiting the Food Pantry for needy Tioga County citizens.

Special thanks are extended by the Foundation to Board members Christian Freyli, Colleen Dewey-Wright, Dan Halliday, Chris Wieckhorst, Zach Krassin, Ryan Marchewka, Mike Motell, Carol Livermore Ostrander, and Bob Bassett.

A thanks is also extended to all those who contributed additional support, and food and money, including Carol’s Cafe, The Owego Pennysaver, The Community Foundation for South Central New York, The Neighborhood Redemption Center, All-Star Sports, Erin Watson CPA, and many individuals who donated to make a difference in ending hunger in the community.