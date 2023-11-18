My adventure in Mud Cloth Painting to be presented

The Tioga Arts Council (TAC) recently announced that Supporting Artist, Kathye E. Arrington, will present My Adventure in Mud Cloth Painting (Korhogo Style) on Sunday, Nov. 19, from 1-4 p.m. at the TAC location at 179 Front St. in Owego.

Korhogo cloth is an African textile made by the Senatobia people of Korhogo, Ivory Coast. Korhogo is made by hand painting designs on hand-woven and hand-spun cotton fabric. In the class, participants will learn about the tradition, symbols, and process of Korhogo style and create their own work of art.

Kathye Edwina Arrington maintains an active career in the fine and graphic arts. She has a great interest in multiculturalism and sensitivity towards children that can be seen in her artwork and her private teaching activities. Currently, she will be holding figure-drawing sessions at the Tioga County Arts Council in Owego, as well as Mud Cloth Painting and Banana Leaf Art.

The fee for the class is $35 for TAC members, and $45 for non-members. To register, visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org/workshops. The class is open to students 16 and older.

For additional information, email to tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.