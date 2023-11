Owego native Barbara Morrissey, age 76, ran in her 30th New York City Marathon on Nov. 5. She raised over $10,000 for MSKCC cancer research and finished fifth in her age group.

The 30th, she said, is the best she could wish for, and remarked, “It was fun and I am so thankful I can still do this, and I’m sure running the hills of Owego in cooler weather with friends helped a lot!”