Community Thanksgiving Service planned for November 19 at FPUC

The First Presbyterian Union Church (FPUC), located at North Avenue and Temple Street, will host the annual ecumenical Thanksgiving worship service for the Owego community on the Sunday before the holiday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m.

The Rev. Dave Havener of Lakeview Chapel will be the preacher for the evening; his sermon is titled “The Root of Gratitude” based on Psalm 100.

Rev. Havener is a graduate of Toccoa Falls College in Toccoa, Ga., and he has been an ordained minister in the Christian and Missionary Alliance, pastoring churches since 1981 in Alabama, Pennsylvania, Wyoming, and now in Owego, N.Y. He and his wife Brenda have four grown children and are delighted with each of their five grandchildren and have pictures to share, so beware.

Pastor Dave is quick to confess, “I know that I am blessed far beyond what I deserve.”

Other pastors from the community will be assisting in the worship leadership.

Owego area churches’ choirs will form a joint choir for this worship service; B.J. Heinle, the FPUC Director of Music, will direct the choir. They will sing an anthem titled “Let the Redeemed of the Lord” by Michael Barrett. Anyone interested in singing with the choir is invited to come at 6 p.m. for the rehearsal at FPUC. The singers will not be wearing choir robes for the service.

The offering from the worship service will go to support the diverse work of Tioga County Rural Ministry. You can learn more about TCRM at https://tcrm.org/our-programs.html.

The public is invited to attend this community worship service.