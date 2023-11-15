Tioga County’s District Attorney reported on Wednesday that he will pursue animal cruelty charges in the fatal horse fire last week at the Barns at the Racetrack at Tioga Downs Casino Resort.

The fire, which was determined as an act of arson, took the lives of 30 horses that were stabled there.

Tioga County D.A. to pursue animal cruelty charges in fatal horse fire

We will have more on this, as well as a tribute to the horses lost, in this Sunday’s print edition of The Owego Pennysaver Press.