Tioga County D.A. to pursue animal cruelty charges in fatal horse fire

Tioga County’s District Attorney reported on Wednesday that he will pursue animal cruelty charges in the fatal horse fire last week at the Barns at the Racetrack at Tioga Downs Casino Resort.
The fire, which was determined as an act of arson, took the lives of 30 horses that were stabled there.
Thank you to the Tioga County DA for pursuing Animal cruelty charges for these 30 horses that were killed in this terrible fire. This was an horrendous act of cruelty.
Why do such a thing?? I have some thoughts regarding his punishment. An eye for an eye