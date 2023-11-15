Tioga County D.A. to pursue animal cruelty charges in fatal horse fire

Tioga County D.A. to pursue animal cruelty charges in fatal horse firePictured, the 30 horses that perished in last week’s barn fire were laid to rest over the weekend near the backstretch at Tioga Downs. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Posted By: By Wendy Post November 15, 2023

Tioga County’s District Attorney reported on Wednesday that he will pursue animal cruelty charges in the fatal horse fire last week at the Barns at the Racetrack at Tioga Downs Casino Resort.

The fire, which was determined as an act of arson, took the lives of 30 horses that were stabled there.

Tioga County D.A. to pursue animal cruelty charges in fatal horse fire

We will have more on this, as well as a tribute to the horses lost, in this Sunday’s print edition of The Owego Pennysaver Press.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

2 Comments on "Tioga County D.A. to pursue animal cruelty charges in fatal horse fire"

  1. Diana Watson | November 16, 2023 at 1:21 pm | Reply

    Thank you to the Tioga County DA for pursuing Animal cruelty charges for these 30 horses that were killed in this terrible fire. This was an horrendous act of cruelty.

  2. Ksandell | November 16, 2023 at 3:29 pm | Reply

    Why do such a thing?? I have some thoughts regarding his punishment. An eye for an eye

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*