Owego VFW Children’s Gift Giving event set for December 10

The Owego VFW, located at 207 Main St. in Owego, will host the annual Children’s Christmas Gift Giving event on Sunday, Dec. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The VFW will be handing out a wrapped gift for every child age 0-12 years old. Parents and children are invited to attend and pick up a gift and get a photo with Santa.

Children must be registered by Nov. 28.

Contact the VFW Post at (607) 687-1371 with any questions, or fill out the form, pictured, to register and drop it off at VFW Post 1371 in Owego.