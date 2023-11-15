Readers’ Column for the week of November 12, 2023

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com (please note the new email address). We reserve the right to revise or reject any message. Thank you.

Congratulations to all of the incumbent candidates who managed to keep their seats. Snow is coming and the trash and junk will be covered up. It is time for your well-earned hibernation. All’s right with the world. Good Night.

The charming pre 1850’s Village Fire, brick building sitting at the head of North Avenue, is one of the oldest buildings standing in the Central Business District. Originally the County Jail, it has served as Village Police Station, County Treasurer’s Office and most recently as the Village Clerk Treasurer’s Office. Now vacant, it would seem to be the perfect location for a Village and Town of Owego History Center. Adjacent to the Antique Center anchor store it could offer interpretive exhibits of local history, which would attract patrons from next door who could be directed to the more serene Tioga County Historical Society Museum on Front Street for those seeking a deeper dive into our remarkable local history. Plus, of course, providing office space for our respective and respected appointed Historians. This would be a much better fate than as a warehouse, which would add nothing to the development the Village is currently enjoying.

I’m 80. May I be allowed to say that I myself am grateful for what I have, every day? In these last nearly three years there have been people I know that are on the verge of losing or have lost their homes. Have children that have lost jobs, homes, spouses / significant others; and have had those children move back with them, and / or their grandchildren. Have lost their own spouse / significant other. Have children / grandchildren with addiction problems that are in danger of fentanyl death. Cannot afford a used replacement car, much less an electric one. Have serious medical problems. Have friends that live in fear because of their faith – this, in America. Has been or knows someone that has been a victim of a violent crime due to it being out of control in every corner of our country. Have been turned away from an emergency room because it is overwhelmed. And yes, are struggling to even afford canned goods. So if you are elderly and haven’t endured any of this so far, or don’t know anyone who has, good for you! I sincerely hope that continues for you! Take a moment to be thankful, as I am, that you are not among the many that have serious problems close to heart and home. Happy Thanksgiving.

All I see is donated to Broome-Tioga BOCES / Chow. Where can we send donations for our Tioga County families? Every time I try to donate to them they send a reply saying they used it where it is needed most. I would like to support my Northern Tioga community / families. By the time this is posted time will be running out to donate for Thanksgiving meals, but “There’s Always Tomorrow.”

The person who was told that “beggars can’t be choosers” at the local food bank has every right to report this nasty, and blaming-type of comment. That ugly person should not be allowed to work at any food bank or other service for those who need help! It is the kind of attitude that ruling propaganda wants us to cling to rather than looking deeper into the real cause of poverty and hunger in a nation that sends billions of tax dollars to the rich and encourages the rest of us to hate the poor and needy who are created by the policies of the ruling class!

Need help with your computer? Literacy Volunteers of Broome / Tioga is providing the answer with digital literacy services at no cost to you, and they have excellent tutors available to assist you. Call (607) 778-6406, email tel.lvbtc@gmail.com, or visit broometiogaliteracy.org/tall-program/ for details.

Yeah, nobody wants to print it. Nobody wants you to see it. But there’s a little town that has a code man who’s going on writing traffic tickets? This man does not have anything to do with the law. He just walks around writing traffic tickets and parking tickets and the judge lets that happen. People, we have to do something. They don’t want to print this. They don’t want anybody to know what’s going on.

This is in reference to someone questioning about the Rachael Ray TV show, wondering what happened to it. She did retire, but I heard that she’s starting a home repair show.

Hi, I’m calling you to tell you the Rachael Ray show is off the air. She wanted to pursue other interests, so her show has been canceled at this time.

Black Friday bowling this year is Nov. 24 from 1-5 p.m. It is free for all school-aged children. There will be bowling, pizza and soda, sponsored by Owego Bowl and the VFW Post 1371.

Again this week in the Readers Column, someone from the Town of Berkshire called in about the good junk car laws, and that maybe Berkshire can teach the town of Vestal something. Junk cars are sitting everywhere. People mind your own damn business! What is it with you people out there? You want to control your neighbor’s property? They own their place, they pay their taxes, and should live anyway they please. Stop trying to be a pirate like the rest of the Democrats. If you don’t like it, pack up and move!

This is to people, male and female, riding the motorcycle the other day that decided to take a shortcut through my backyard, and the woman on the back was yelling at her to go faster, faster and missed my car by about two feet. The motorcycle is orange, I don’t know who you are, but I’ve seen the motorcycle quite often. I know what street it’s on, so please stay off my property and other people’s property. Show respect for other people’s property, other people that pay taxes.

This is the fourth time I’ve called the reader’s column and they must not want to print it. It’s the corruption in these small towns. Four people sitting on a board calling themselves board members and a town supervisor, and they send out the state troopers to give you a ticket for parking on the side of the road. The state troopers said they couldn’t enforce it; there is no sign. They send out code enforcement to give you a ticket and when you appear in court the judge actually fines you! Code is not law enforcement but they charge everybody, there is so much corruption going on. Why won’t you put this in the paper and let people know what’s happening out here? They think it’s going to go away. It’s not going to go away.

Should small towns be governed by artificial intelligence, or are they?

National Political Viewpoints

It has just been found out that the Biden family received a check for $400,000, and after it was laundered through three or four banks. Joe Biden, the big guy, got $40,000! Huh, $40,000 for $400,000, that’s 10%! How much more proof do you people need?

You know when a Democrat is lying, their lips are moving.

Mar-a-Lago is worth at least half a billion dollars, then it is valued as $18 million on Trump’s loans and you think he’s trying to mislead the banks? Give me a break. Why don’t you Democrats try to solve some problems instead of going on witch-hunts against Donald Trump?

Notice something worse and worse and worse since Trump came down that golden escalator? He is trying to destroy this country. People who support him just don’t get it. You know what this country is going to be like without a constitution? They will take everything you work so hard for all your life and do whatever the hell they please. Trump wants to get rid of it all together.

Every time I see somebody wearing a MAGA hat I don’t know whether to laugh at him or feel sorry for him. You people are something else. Don’t you realize Trump is the only American president to ever have a mugshot? Did you see his mugshot and he got a prison number and then fingerprinted, and you people still support him? Just because he’s a Republican? You guys are foolish to believe the election was stolen, because that’s what this whole thing hangs on. Let’s see. Trump never lied to anybody. Well, he’s doing it to you again. Don’t you people get it? I don’t think you ever will. God help you.

Indoctrination: To fully accept the ideas, opinions, and beliefs of a particular group or person. People who support the former president are truly indoctrinated into the cult. They don’t listen to reason or pay attention to the facts. What one person or a small group is saying, they want you to believe it is different from the actual provable fact. Trying to take over our government, claiming he can do anything he wants without punishment. That’s a dictator, not a president. Remember that when you vote.

Why would the highest court in the land, the Supreme Court, have the lowest ethical standards of any of the courts? Thomas and Alito are on the take and obviously have been for years. Disgusting! It’s no wonder why this lopsided Republican Supreme Court has the very lowest approval rating in its history. Untrustworthy and shameful! They are no longer respected. These two are a judicial embarrassment.

We Americans had low expectations for the new Republican Speaker, MAGA Mike Johnson, and he has shown why. His first priority is to make it easier for rich people to cheat on their taxes and to compromise U.S. security. Really, MAGA Mike? It’s serious, please. Is the number one Republican priority to cut taxes for the ultra-wealthy like they did under wealthy Trump’s shameful reign?

I have finally figured out what makes a true dedicated Democrat very happy. It’s when they are messing up the life of their neighbors that happen to be Republican. Makes sense.

I really enjoy having Joe Biden on TV because that’s the only way I can shut him up is by turning it off.

I just saw a judge overturn an election in Connecticut because the Democrats were caught stuffing drop boxes with illegal ballots. The big lie my butt! This has been going on for years and somebody finally got caught. All you Democrats who think that the 2020 or a lot of elections are honest, you’re full of crap. Until they get rid of these drop boxes and five weeks of early voting and mail in ballots, elections will continue to be stolen. It’s ridiculous. Time to go back to the old ways.

So the republicans lose again. No surprise to me. They just keep on losing. They just don’t get it. No wonder they call it the party of stupidity. I don’t understand you people. No, I just don’t get it. Well, stick with Donald Trump to the end.

I see where the Democrats kicked the Republicans butts again, and again, and again. Soon you guys will be crying and whining and complaining about the election being stolen or slandered or what other foolishness you people can think of. Good luck. Smarten up Democrats, save our country.

How sad is it and what does it say about a party that scored big on election night because of the right to abort a baby up to the day it’s born. Wow. Pretty, pretty sad.

Trump and his allies craft plans to use the military against civilians per The Washington Post.

Joe Biden is taking credit for the big wins for democrats in this week’s elections. What big wins? All they prove is they will do anything to have an abortion up to the day the baby is born. That’s what they reported on, Joe, not anything you have done.

Well, here we go again. You see the machine down in Pennsylvania flip both from one judge to the other judge. The mail-in ballots, it’s all the same. All the Democrats, I tried to tell you they would lie, steal, and cheat. They always win with the mail-in ballots. Why do you think Chuck Schumer pushes so hard? We have to catch him red handed.

When was the last time you asked yourself this question? I think it’s mandatory for critical thinking. When was the last time you were wrong? Surprisingly I’m capable of being wrong a lot. I also think you’re capable of being wrong too. It’s admitting when you’re wrong that lets you grow. Don’t think of petty NewsMax type headlines or blah blah blah, but when was the last time you looked back on an old opinion and said that you were 100% wrong? If you can’t do this I think you have no place in public discourse.