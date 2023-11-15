Tioga County Property Transactions

On Nov. 3, 2023, property located at 161 McFall Rd., Town of Owego, from Linda King to Roy Erickson and Janet Share for $146,000.

On Nov. 6, 2023, property located at 173 Hulbert Hollow Rd., Town of Spencer, from Patrice Yoder to Alignment Investments LLC for $10,258.

On Nov. 6, 2023, property located at 197 Ridgefield Rd., Town of Owego, from Ho Ming Lee and Doris Cheung to Elisabeth Hollop for $342,000.

On Nov. 7, 2023, property located at 177 Fisher Settlement Rd., Town of Spencer, from Judith Genova to Thomas and Patricia Sharpe for $2,500.

On Nov. 8, 2023, property located at 122 Smithfield Dr., Town of Owego, from Alexander Perkow to Sara Gill and Alexander Ridgell for $185,000.