Gail’s Tails

Do I look familiar to you? I am Zach and I was in the paper last November trying to get adopted. Well I did, and things were fine so the lady said to bring my brother Zeke to keep us together.

Things were good for a while, and then our mom started working out of town a lot. That gave us time to make our own fun.

We were bored, so we chased each other through the house and some things got broken. When she got home she was mad at us for breaking things that meant a lot to her. We were just kittens then and liked to play.

Well, the lady called Gail and said she had to re-home us because of this. We were sad to go and our mom cried when we left. Her job keeps her away, so we can’t be left alone.

Gail thinks it is best for us to be adopted separately to avoid this happening again or to a home where there is always someone around to keep us at bay, maybe a retired person.

If you think you’d like to give either one of us a second chance, please call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask for either of us. Donations for cat care can be made at Up the Creek Consignment or the Neighborhood Redemption Center.