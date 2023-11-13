Sayre American Legion Post 283 donates $10,000 to Guthrie’s Veteran Patient Assistance Fund

The Sayre American Legion Post 283 recently presented Guthrie with a check for $10,000. The funds were raised during the Legion’s annual golf tournament and will help support Guthrie’s Veteran Patient Assistance Fund.

Elizabeth Wagner, commander, Sayre American Legion Post 283, stated, “We are grateful to the many community members who take part each year in our annual golf tournament. With their support, we are able to contribute to this important community resource. We, Connie Roberts, the tournament director, and the golf committee look forward to continuing this tradition, with the next golf tournament to take place the first Saturday in July 2024.”

The Guthrie Veteran Patient Assistance Fund provides help to patients who are veterans, and their immediate family members, with the unmet financial burden that comes with a serious or chronic medical condition for which they are receiving care at Guthrie. These funds are available for assistance with expenses including, but not limited to, travel / transportation, utilities, medications, durable medical equipment (DME), and rent / mortgage.

Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, Guthrie President and CEO, stated, “We are profoundly grateful to the Sayre American Legion for their generous donation and continued support. This contribution enhances our ability to make a meaningful difference in the lives of veterans in the communities we serve.”

Those who wish to apply for assistance should contact their Guthrie social worker. Those interested in supporting the Guthrie Veteran Patient Assistance Fund should contact Guthrie Resource Development at (570) 887-4420, or by emailing to Resource_Development@guthrie.org.

To learn more about Guthrie, visit www.Guthrie.org.